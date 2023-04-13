CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) is Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. CDW accounts for 2.7% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $30,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,072,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,508,590,000 after acquiring an additional 120,738 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,128,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $800,463,000 after acquiring an additional 26,442 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in CDW by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,675,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $261,583,000 after buying an additional 188,689 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CDW by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,158,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $207,167,000 after buying an additional 68,237 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in CDW by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $171,628,000 after purchasing an additional 31,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

CDW Price Performance

NASDAQ CDW traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $187.59. The company had a trading volume of 112,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,040. The company has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $147.91 and a 12-month high of $215.00.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 103.95%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.86.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

