CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Up 1.7% Over Last Week

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $71.80 million and $3.20 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0891 or 0.00000293 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00007400 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023367 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00028957 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00018145 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,369.24 or 0.99934967 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.0864596 USD and is up 1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $3,001,532.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.