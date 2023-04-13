Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 267.65% from the company’s current price.

Centogene Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CNTG opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96. Centogene has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of -0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centogene

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Centogene stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,377,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,000 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 8.78% of Centogene worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics, and COVID-19 testing.

