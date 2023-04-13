Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Gap Up to $9.31

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.31, but opened at $9.57. Century Aluminum shares last traded at $9.57, with a volume of 136,011 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on CENX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Century Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Century Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $529.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.38 million. Century Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 268.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Century Aluminum in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Century Aluminum by 18.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.