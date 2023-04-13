CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This is an increase from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
CF Bankshares Stock Performance
Shares of CF Bankshares stock opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $99.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.34. CF Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95.
CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 14.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that CF Bankshares will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About CF Bankshares
CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company which is engaged in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.
