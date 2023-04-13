CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This is an increase from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

CF Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of CF Bankshares stock opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $99.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.34. CF Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 14.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that CF Bankshares will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CF Bankshares

About CF Bankshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of CF Bankshares during the third quarter worth $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in CF Bankshares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CF Bankshares by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,748 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CF Bankshares by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,569 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 149,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 20,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company which is engaged in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

