Chainlink Hits 24 Hour Volume of $197.35 Million (LINK)

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion and $197.35 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink token can now be bought for approximately $7.24 or 0.00024061 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink’s genesis date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,099,970 tokens. The Reddit community for Chainlink is https://reddit.com/r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @chainlink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink.

Buying and Selling Chainlink

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink (LINK) is a decentralized oracle network that provides data to smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing developers to create secure and reliable decentralized applications. Founded in 2017 by Sergey Nazarov and Steve Ellis, it was initially funded by a seed investment from the Web3 Foundation. The Chainlink network bridges the real world and the blockchain, connecting smart contracts to reliable and tamper-proof data sources known as oracles, which provide secure and up-to-date data to the smart contracts.”

