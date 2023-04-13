Charles James John Lewinton Sells 10,000 Shares of Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG) Stock

Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG – Get Rating) insider Charles James John Lewinton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.16), for a total transaction of £25,500 ($31,578.95).
Big Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of LON BIG opened at GBX 260 ($3.22) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.08, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of £755.04 million and a PE ratio of 4,333.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 244.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 261.62. Big Technologies PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 216 ($2.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 304 ($3.76).
About Big Technologies
