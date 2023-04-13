Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,744 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,853 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.4% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $35,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 11,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,299,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $7.85 on Thursday, hitting $529.04. 1,957,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,576,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $449.70 and a one year high of $558.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $483.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $506.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $602.00.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

