China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Shares Up 7.4%

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05. 374 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.

China CITIC Bank Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter.

China CITIC Bank Company Profile

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

