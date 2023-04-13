China Petroleum & Chemical (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) Trading 3.5% Higher

Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF – Get Rating) traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.62. 394,175 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 388,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

