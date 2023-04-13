Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) PT Lowered to C$4.50

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by CIBC from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.63% from the company’s previous close.

CHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark decreased their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank lowered Chorus Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$4.00 to C$4.40 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$4.80 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.41.

Shares of TSE:CHR traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.09. 217,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,587. Chorus Aviation has a 1 year low of C$2.24 and a 1 year high of C$4.24. The company has a market cap of C$619.08 million, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.13.

Chorus Aviation ( TSE:CHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11. Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of C$439.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$409.16 million. Equities analysts predict that Chorus Aviation will post 0.4313725 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

