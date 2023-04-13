Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) traded down 3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.61 and last traded at $34.62. 1,097 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 84,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Chuy’s from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Chuy’s from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stephens lifted their target price on Chuy’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Chuy’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Chuy’s Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.52. The company has a market capitalization of $641.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 1.72.

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $104.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,438,000 after purchasing an additional 73,665 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,706,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,774 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 4.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 936,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,646,000 after acquiring an additional 38,718 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 870,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,491,000 after acquiring an additional 21,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

