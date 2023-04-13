CIBC Lowers MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target to C$69.00

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$73.00 to C$69.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MTYFF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

MTY Food Group Price Performance

Shares of MTYFF stock traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.31. The company had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.82. MTY Food Group has a twelve month low of $34.99 and a twelve month high of $54.27.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of causal dining restaurants and sale of retail products under a multitude of banners. It operates through the Canadian Operations and USA and International Operations segments. Its brands include Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indian, TiKi-MiNG, Tutti Frutti, Vie and nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Jugo Juice, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, Thai Express, and Valentine.

