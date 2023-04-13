CIBC Lowers MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$69.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$73.00 to C$69.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.50% from the stock’s previous close.

MTY has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$70.00.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

MTY Food Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MTY stock traded down C$0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$59.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.46, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$64.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$60.85. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of C$45.20 and a 1-year high of C$73.50.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.