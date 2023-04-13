CIBC Lowers MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$69.00

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2023

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Rating) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$73.00 to C$69.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.50% from the stock’s previous close.

MTY has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$70.00.

MTY Food Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MTY stock traded down C$0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$59.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.46, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$64.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$60.85. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of C$45.20 and a 1-year high of C$73.50.

About MTY Food Group

(Get Rating)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY)

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.