CIBC Trims Air Canada (TSE:AC) Target Price to C$30.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 58.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.79.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada Price Performance

TSE:AC traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$18.90. 1,297,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,294,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.57. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$15.57 and a 1 year high of C$25.00. The company has a market cap of C$6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.41.

About Air Canada

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported C($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C($0.41). The business had revenue of C$4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.43 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Canada will post 0.3604268 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.