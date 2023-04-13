Circle Property Plc (LON:CRC) Raises Dividend to GBX 55 Per Share

Circle Property Plc (LON:CRC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 55 ($0.68) per share on Monday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 91.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This is an increase from Circle Property’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Circle Property Stock Performance

LON CRC remained flat at GBX 55 ($0.68) during trading hours on Thursday. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 16.97 and a current ratio of 35.62. The company has a market cap of £16.07 million, a PE ratio of 785.71 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 152.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 193.01. Circle Property has a 12-month low of GBX 50 ($0.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 258 ($3.20).

Circle Property Company Profile

Circle is amongst the best performing quoted UK real estate companies by NAV total return (NAV growth and dividend) having delivered consistent returns with 87% NAV growth since IPO in 2016 in absolute terms. Circle focusses on acquiring assets in regional cities, many of which have significant office supply constraints, and on office assets with active management potential (refurbishment opportunities, under-rented or vacant properties or short leases), rather than just maximising initial rental yields.

