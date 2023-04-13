Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.15

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.15 and traded as low as $12.00. Citizens shares last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 3,615 shares trading hands.

Citizens Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.14. The company has a market cap of $69.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.01.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $11.52 million for the quarter.

Citizens Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Citizens’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ACG Wealth boosted its stake in Citizens by 1.9% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 37,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citizens by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Citizens by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in Citizens by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 25,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,631 shares during the period. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citizens

Citizens Holding Co operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services through the Citizens Bank of Philadelphia. Its activities include accepting demand deposits, savings, and time deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured loans, issuing letters of credit, originating mortgage loans, and providing personal and corporate trust services.

Featured Articles

