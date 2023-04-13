Clean Yield Group Buys 66 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Hershey were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Hershey by 3.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 28.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Hershey by 10.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hershey stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $257.36. 183,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,207. The company has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.15 and its 200 day moving average is $233.88. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $201.42 and a 52 week high of $261.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $3,240,877.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,692,123.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.52, for a total transaction of $676,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,228,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $3,240,877.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,692,123.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,243 shares of company stock worth $12,166,177 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.40.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

