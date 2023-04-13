Clean Yield Group Cuts Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Clean Yield Group lowered its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 76.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,652 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 55.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 57,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 20,596 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in Sanofi by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 348,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 39.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 4.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 193,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 250.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 51,598 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNY. Barclays upgraded Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.11.

NASDAQ:SNY traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $141.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.74. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $56.38.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $10.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.377 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.52%.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

