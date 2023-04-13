Clean Yield Group Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Clean Yield Group reduced its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up 1.2% of Clean Yield Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares during the period. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.78.

NVO stock traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $166.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,288,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $377.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.91.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 73.39%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $1.1887 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 48.70%.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

