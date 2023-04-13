Clean Yield Group Has $428,000 Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Clean Yield Group lowered its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 78.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,773 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KRC. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,812,000. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,493,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,644 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,035,000 after acquiring an additional 811,897 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 838,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,304,000 after acquiring an additional 466,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,247,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,201,000 after acquiring an additional 399,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

KRC stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.00. 414,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.87. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $27.03 and a 52-week high of $75.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

KRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut Kilroy Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.38.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

