Clean Yield Group Lowers Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Clean Yield Group lowered its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,597 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 86,577 shares during the quarter. Vodafone Group Public makes up 2.1% of Clean Yield Group’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $5,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 16.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,662,429 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $234,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857,178 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 141.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,012,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $66,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,386 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $457,680,000 after buying an additional 1,487,100 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 32.6% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 5,781,084 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $65,557,000 after buying an additional 1,421,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 10.4% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 13,504,877 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $153,010,000 after buying an additional 1,270,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Up 0.1 %

VOD stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.43. 1,542,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,625,175. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Vodafone Group Public

A number of brokerages recently commented on VOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 215 ($2.66) to GBX 195 ($2.41) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 115 ($1.42) to GBX 100 ($1.24) in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vodafone Group Public from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.71.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

