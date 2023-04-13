Clean Yield Group Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter.

GOVT stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $23.46. 8,668,630 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.94.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

