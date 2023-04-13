Clean Yield Group Purchases 44,592 Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) by 598.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,592 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group owned 0.09% of John Wiley & Sons worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matthew Leavy sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total value of $167,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,259.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

John Wiley & Sons Stock Up 0.6 %

Separately, TheStreet cut John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

NYSE WLY traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.25. 97,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,724. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.43 and its 200-day moving average is $41.91. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.49 and a twelve month high of $55.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.71 and a beta of 1.03.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -817.65%.

About John Wiley & Sons

(Get Rating)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.