Clean Yield Group Raises Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $809,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,156,000 after buying an additional 16,048 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $833,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.00. The company had a trading volume of 714,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,858. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.19 and its 200 day moving average is $138.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

