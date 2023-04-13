Clean Yield Group Sells 180 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Clean Yield Group lowered its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SJM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after acquiring an additional 175,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock traded down $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $153.24. The stock had a trading volume of 152,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,284. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $119.82 and a 1 year high of $163.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.22.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $1,539,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,691.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,795,896.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,462 shares of company stock worth $18,744,753 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.09.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

