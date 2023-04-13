Clean Yield Group Sells 2,277 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Clean Yield Group lessened its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the period. STAG Industrial makes up 1.5% of Clean Yield Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Clean Yield Group owned approximately 0.06% of STAG Industrial worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STAG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in STAG Industrial by 2,252.3% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in STAG Industrial by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in STAG Industrial by 742.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

STAG Industrial Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $760,848.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,017 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $541,480.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $691,128.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at $245,882.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE:STAG traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.42. 484,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,666. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.02. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.123 per share. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 147.00%.

STAG Industrial Profile

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

