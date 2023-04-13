Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,150 at Berenberg Bank

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,200 ($14.86) to GBX 1,150 ($14.24) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,031 ($12.77) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.48) to GBX 1,200 ($14.86) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,120 ($13.87) to GBX 950 ($11.76) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,082.75 ($13.41).

Close Brothers Group Stock Down 0.7 %

CBG traded down GBX 6 ($0.07) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 892.50 ($11.05). The company had a trading volume of 134,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,694. The stock has a market cap of £1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,717.31, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 959.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 999.13. Close Brothers Group has a 52 week low of GBX 843 ($10.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,196 ($14.81).

Close Brothers Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a GBX 22.50 ($0.28) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12,884.62%.

In other news, insider Michael N. Biggs bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 864 ($10.70) per share, with a total value of £8,640 ($10,699.69). Insiders bought 3,032 shares of company stock valued at $2,776,951 over the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

Further Reading

