CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) traded up 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.77 and last traded at $2.72. 66,154 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 214% from the average session volume of 21,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

CNFinance Stock Down 1.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.09. The company has a current ratio of 393.58, a quick ratio of 335.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Get CNFinance alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNFinance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNF. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of CNFinance in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,695,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNFinance during the second quarter worth $848,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CNFinance by 224.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 106,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 73,502 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNFinance during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CNFinance by 54.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 21,598 shares during the period. 11.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNFinance Company Profile

CNFinance Holdings Ltd. is engaged in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 8, 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CNFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNFinance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.