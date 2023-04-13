Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.60–$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $294.00 million-$306.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $287.53 million. Cognyte Software also updated its FY24 guidance to ($1.24) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Cognyte Software from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average of $3.32. Cognyte Software has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $8.39.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognyte Software during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cognyte Software by 118.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

