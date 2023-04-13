Cohen Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up about 3.9% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $19,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.4% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 24,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 21,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.78. 2,723,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,191,641. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.31. The company has a market cap of $92.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.63.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,096,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,731,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,826,614.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,096,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,731,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,826,614.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 95,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $7,701,231.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,002,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,609,407.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and have sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

