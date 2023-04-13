Cohen Capital Management Inc. Sells 408 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 72.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 69.5% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Charter Communications by 292.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Up 2.1 %

CHTR traded up $7.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $350.36. The stock had a trading volume of 87,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,592. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $567.07. The company has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $367.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Miron acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,642.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHTR. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Charter Communications to $406.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $541.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Cfra raised Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $487.77.

Charter Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.