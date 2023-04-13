Cohen Capital Management Inc. Sells 83,782 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 149,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,782 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 15.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 47,881 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth $232,000.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Insider Activity at Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $432,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 15,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ELAN stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,327,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,648,140. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -61.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.92. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $26.76.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.94 million. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

About Elanco Animal Health

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.