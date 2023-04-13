Cohen Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 817,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,458,000 after acquiring an additional 40,317 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 34.3% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE ZBH traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $131.95. 80,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,126. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 119.63, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Featured Stories

