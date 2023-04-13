Coin98 (C98) Price Down 9.3% Over Last Week

Coin98 (C98) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000878 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Coin98 has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. Coin98 has a market cap of $115.68 million and $16.95 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Coin98

Coin98 is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 435,555,547 tokens. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

