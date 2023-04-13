Community Bank N.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.44) to GBX 2,550 ($31.58) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.96) to GBX 2,510 ($31.08) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.15) to GBX 2,900 ($35.91) in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,211.50.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $62.39 on Thursday. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $79.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

