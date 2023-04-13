Community Bank N.A. Has $1.13 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in McKesson in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McKesson Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

MCK opened at $362.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $354.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.68. The firm has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $298.69 and a twelve month high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 25.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Stories

