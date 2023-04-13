Community Bank N.A. Has $321,000 Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,229 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 73.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $49.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.65 and its 200-day moving average is $49.51. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $49.23 and a twelve month high of $49.84.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

