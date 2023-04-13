Community Bank N.A. Purchases 2,400 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 75.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the third quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.7% during the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 9,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.4 %

ED stock opened at $98.69 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $102.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.55 and its 200-day moving average is $92.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.37.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.38%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

