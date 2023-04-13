Community Bank N.A. Purchases 4,700 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 97,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.0% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 525,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 15,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $273,000. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.4 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMI. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

KMI opened at $17.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.46 and its 200 day moving average is $17.84.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.