Community Bank N.A. Purchases Shares of 1,613 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ELV shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.26.

ELV opened at $492.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $116.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.02 and a 52 week high of $549.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $474.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $490.44.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

See Also

