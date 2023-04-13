Community Bank N.A. Sells 1,944 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

DUK stock opened at $99.41 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

See Also

