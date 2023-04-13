Community Bank N.A. Sells 390 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 97.9% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 254.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CARR. Barclays lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.27.

CARR stock opened at $43.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day moving average of $42.47.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

