Computershare (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Stock Price Down 11.5%

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Rating) shares dropped 11.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.46 and last traded at $14.46. Approximately 3,784 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 1,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Computershare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Computershare Stock Down 11.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.81.

About Computershare

Computershare Ltd. engages in the provision of investor services, plan services, communication services, business services, stakeholder relationship management services and technology services. It operates through the following business segments: Issuer Services, Mortgage Services & Property Rental Services, Employee Share Plans & Voucher Services, Business Service, Communication Services & Utilities, and Technology Services.

