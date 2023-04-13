Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 9,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ED stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.98. The company had a trading volume of 130,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,110. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.55 and a 200 day moving average of $92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.37. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.38%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.