Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stake Reduced by HWG Holdings LP

HWG Holdings LP cut its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 103,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after purchasing an additional 46,088 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 196,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,045,000 after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 481,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,268,000 after purchasing an additional 41,169 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,628. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.65.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. Consolidated Edison’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Argus raised Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.