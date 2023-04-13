Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Given New $280.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $267.00 to $280.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $217.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $252.58.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE STZ opened at $226.42 on Monday. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -443.95, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -627.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 3.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Stories

