Contrasting First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) and First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) and First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for First Capital and First Guaranty Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A First Guaranty Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00

First Guaranty Bancshares has a consensus price target of $19.63, indicating a potential upside of 36.57%. Given First Guaranty Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than First Capital.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Capital $41.87 million 1.91 $11.90 million $3.54 6.73 First Guaranty Bancshares $147.59 million 1.04 $28.88 million $2.47 5.82

This table compares First Capital and First Guaranty Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

First Guaranty Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than First Capital. First Guaranty Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

First Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. First Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. First Capital pays out 30.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Guaranty Bancshares pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

First Capital has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.5% of First Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of First Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.5% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Capital and First Guaranty Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Capital 28.43% 13.79% 1.02% First Guaranty Bancshares 19.57% 14.77% 0.95%

Summary

First Guaranty Bancshares beats First Capital on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate and business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company was founded on September 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Corydon, IN.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

