Contrasting Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) & German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) and German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. German American Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) pays out 45.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. German American Bancorp pays out 36.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years and German American Bancorp has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) and German American Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) 0 0 0 0 N/A German American Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

German American Bancorp has a consensus target price of $39.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.67%. Given German American Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe German American Bancorp is more favorable than Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, German American Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.4% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.0% of German American Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of German American Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) and German American Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) 28.99% 11.42% 1.69% German American Bancorp 29.43% 16.77% 1.49%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) and German American Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) $1.05 billion 4.05 $305.26 million $1.58 13.26 German American Bancorp $278.06 million 3.39 $81.82 million $2.78 11.49

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has higher revenue and earnings than German American Bancorp. German American Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) beats German American Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

(Get Rating)

Home Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in providing commercial and retail banking and related financial services. It offers its services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. The company was founded by John W. Allison and Robert H. Adcock Jr. in 1998 and is headquartered in Conway, AR.

About German American Bancorp

(Get Rating)

German American Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company. -engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co., and German American Insurance, Inc. It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, trust and investment advisory services, and insurance operations. Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other. The Core Banking segment involves attracting deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local market of the company. The Wealth Management Service segment provides trust, investment advisory, retirement planning, and brokerage services to customers. The Insurance Operations segment offers a full line of personal and corporate insurance products. The Other segment refers to the primary differences between segment amounts and consolidated totals. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.