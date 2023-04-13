Conygar Investment (LON:CIC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $124.49

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 124.49 ($1.54) and traded as low as GBX 122 ($1.51). Conygar Investment shares last traded at GBX 123.50 ($1.53), with a volume of 12,294 shares trading hands.

Conygar Investment Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £73.36 million, a PE ratio of 214.66 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 11.14 and a current ratio of 22.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 125.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 124.50.

Conygar Investment Company Profile

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (Conygar) is an AIM quoted property investment and development group dealing primarily in UK property. The group aims to invest in property assets where we can add significant value using our property management, development and transaction structuring skills.

